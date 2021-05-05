Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suit Up | CBRN Marines with 3d MLG conduct enhanced drills

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) platoon, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), conduct enhanced CBRN drills on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2021. CBRN Marines regularly conduct CBRN sustainment drills to maintain operational and technical proficiency. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo- Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 02:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793855
    VIRIN: 210505-M-MF519-1001
    Filename: DOD_108327182
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CBRN
    Training
    III MEF
    3d MLG
    Oki Marines

