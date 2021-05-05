Suit Up | CBRN Marines with 3d MLG conduct enhanced drills

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) platoon, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), conduct enhanced CBRN drills on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2021. CBRN Marines regularly conduct CBRN sustainment drills to maintain operational and technical proficiency. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo- Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)