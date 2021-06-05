Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jeanne D'Arc 21 Opening Comments

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col Jeremy S. Nelson, commanding officer of 3d Landing Support Battalion (LSB), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), speaks on exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21, a multilateral exercise between United States, Japanese, and French military forces, Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Jeanne D'Arc 21 Opening Comments, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

