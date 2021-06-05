U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col Jeremy S. Nelson, commanding officer of 3d Landing Support Battalion (LSB), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), speaks on exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21, a multilateral exercise between United States, Japanese, and French military forces, Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|05.06.2021
|05.07.2021 02:15
|Interviews
|793854
|210506-M-MF519-1001
|DOD_108327153
|00:01:05
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
This work, Jeanne D'Arc 21 Opening Comments, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
