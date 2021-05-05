Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Soldiers Story: Spc. Alec Mcgee Soldier/Father/Boxer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Alec Mcgee a Reno, NV native, talks about his up bringing which shaped him into the Soldier, father, and boxer he is today. This series allows us to get to know the service member in our ranks inside the Military and outside.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 22:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 793837
    VIRIN: 210505-A-YG558-725
    Filename: DOD_108327046
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: RENO, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Soldiers Story: Spc. Alec Mcgee Soldier/Father/Boxer, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Operationpeoplefirst
    Operation People First
    Operationironclad
    Operation Iron Clad
    Knowme

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT