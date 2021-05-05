Spc. Alec Mcgee a Reno, NV native, talks about his up bringing which shaped him into the Soldier, father, and boxer he is today. This series allows us to get to know the service member in our ranks inside the Military and outside.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 22:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|793837
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-YG558-725
|Filename:
|DOD_108327046
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|RENO, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Soldiers Story: Spc. Alec Mcgee Soldier/Father/Boxer, by SSG Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT