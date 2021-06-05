25ID EIB / ESB May 2021

Soldiers within the 25th Infantry Division describe their experience qualifying for their Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on Schofield Barracks, HI, April 30th, 2021.
The EIB is awarded to Soldiers within the 11 series MOS. This badge is a symbol of tradition for the U.S. Infantrymen that played a vital role in the defense of our nation past, present, future.
The ESB is a special skills badge of the United States Army. The ESB is awarded to Soldiers who have completed testing and do not serve in the Infantry, Special Forces, or Medical Branches.
U.S Army video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis.
