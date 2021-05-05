Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine Update

    JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Kadena Medical Clinic is resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine May 7th.
    Col. Kevin Hettinger, Kadena Public Health Emergency Officer, answers questions about the J&J and Moderna vaccines, which are both being offered on Kadena. Here’s a breakdown of what Col. Hettinger covers in this most recent update:
    00:04 - 1:53- Why was there a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
    1:53 - 3:23- Who is at risk for blood clots?
    3:23 - 4:19- Why did distribution of the J&J vaccine resume?
    4:19 - 5:15- What vaccines are available and how are they different?
    5:15 - 6:28- Which vaccine would you recommend?
    6:28 - 8:10- What has been done to ensure the vaccines are safe?
    8:10 - 9:28- Why should someone get vaccinated?
    9:28 - 11:30- What symptoms should someone be aware of after getting the J&J vaccine?
    11:30 - 12:46- Will someone with a history of blood clotting be more at risk?
    12:46 - 13:20- Will taking blood thinners have any adverse effects with taking the J&J vaccine?
    13:20 - 13:42- What medical options do we have on Okinawa in case of an adverse reaction?
    13:42 - 14:12- How can someone schedule their vaccination?
    14:12 - 15:02- Closing Remarks

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 22:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 793834
    VIRIN: 210507-F-VL625-001
    Filename: DOD_108327023
    Length: 00:15:08
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Update, by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    18th Wing
    PSA
    Kadena AB
    COVID-19

