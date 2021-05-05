COVID-19 Vaccine Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793834" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kadena Medical Clinic is resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine May 7th.

Col. Kevin Hettinger, Kadena Public Health Emergency Officer, answers questions about the J&J and Moderna vaccines, which are both being offered on Kadena. Here’s a breakdown of what Col. Hettinger covers in this most recent update:

00:04 - 1:53- Why was there a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

1:53 - 3:23- Who is at risk for blood clots?

3:23 - 4:19- Why did distribution of the J&J vaccine resume?

4:19 - 5:15- What vaccines are available and how are they different?

5:15 - 6:28- Which vaccine would you recommend?

6:28 - 8:10- What has been done to ensure the vaccines are safe?

8:10 - 9:28- Why should someone get vaccinated?

9:28 - 11:30- What symptoms should someone be aware of after getting the J&J vaccine?

11:30 - 12:46- Will someone with a history of blood clotting be more at risk?

12:46 - 13:20- Will taking blood thinners have any adverse effects with taking the J&J vaccine?

13:20 - 13:42- What medical options do we have on Okinawa in case of an adverse reaction?

13:42 - 14:12- How can someone schedule their vaccination?

14:12 - 15:02- Closing Remarks