COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Kadena Medical Clinic is resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine May 7th.
Col. Kevin Hettinger, Kadena Public Health Emergency Officer, answers questions about the J&J and Moderna vaccines, which are both being offered on Kadena. Here’s a breakdown of what Col. Hettinger covers in this most recent update:
00:04 - 1:53- Why was there a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
1:53 - 3:23- Who is at risk for blood clots?
3:23 - 4:19- Why did distribution of the J&J vaccine resume?
4:19 - 5:15- What vaccines are available and how are they different?
5:15 - 6:28- Which vaccine would you recommend?
6:28 - 8:10- What has been done to ensure the vaccines are safe?
8:10 - 9:28- Why should someone get vaccinated?
9:28 - 11:30- What symptoms should someone be aware of after getting the J&J vaccine?
11:30 - 12:46- Will someone with a history of blood clotting be more at risk?
12:46 - 13:20- Will taking blood thinners have any adverse effects with taking the J&J vaccine?
13:20 - 13:42- What medical options do we have on Okinawa in case of an adverse reaction?
13:42 - 14:12- How can someone schedule their vaccination?
14:12 - 15:02- Closing Remarks
