Okinawa Cycling - A Popular Sport on the Island

U.S Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Blythe and U.S Marine Cpl. Miguel Lugo with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Speak about biking on Okinawa and what makes it unique on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, 7 May 2021. Cycling is a popular sport and activity on Okinawa with communities of riders all over the island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)