    Okinawa Cycling - A Popular Sport on the Island

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Blythe and U.S Marine Cpl. Miguel Lugo with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Speak about biking on Okinawa and what makes it unique on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, 7 May 2021. Cycling is a popular sport and activity on Okinawa with communities of riders all over the island. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 22:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793827
    VIRIN: 210507-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108326912
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Activities
    Okinawa
    Cycling
    III MEF
    hobbies

