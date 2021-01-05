Kunsan Air Base hosts the Peninsula Wide 2021 Pen Fest. In attendance, we have Republic of Korea, Osan Air Base and Kunsan Air Base. The events at the annual Pen Fest included the load competition and the ammo bomb build competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 21:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793823
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-HD683-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108326885
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PEN FEST 2021, by CPL Kimberly Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT