    PEN FEST 2021

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2021

    Video by Cpl. Kimberly Riley 

    AFN Kunsan

    Kunsan Air Base hosts the Peninsula Wide 2021 Pen Fest. In attendance, we have Republic of Korea, Osan Air Base and Kunsan Air Base. The events at the annual Pen Fest included the load competition and the ammo bomb build competition.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 21:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793823
    VIRIN: 210501-A-HD683-0001
    Filename: DOD_108326885
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, PEN FEST 2021, by CPL Kimberly Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Ammo
    ROKAF
    Bomb Build
    Load Competition

