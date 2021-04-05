Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCKI 21-02 integrates with AGILE FLAG 21-2 (B-Roll)

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    As part of the 19th Airlift Wing’s ROCKI 21-02 exercise, the wing also integrated with Air Combat Command’s AGILE FLAG 21-2 exercise as the lead wing for Mobility Air Forces, providing airlift operations and conducting Integrated Combat Turns in a simulated deployed environment.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793821
    VIRIN: 210504-F-KQ249-3415
    Filename: DOD_108326845
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, ROCKI 21-02 integrates with AGILE FLAG 21-2 (B-Roll), by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volk Field
    C-130J
    Eglin Air Force Base
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    19th Airlift Wing
    AGILEFLAG212
    ROCKI 21-02

