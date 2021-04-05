As part of the 19th Airlift Wing’s ROCKI 21-02 exercise, the wing also integrated with Air Combat Command’s AGILE FLAG 21-2 exercise as the lead wing for Mobility Air Forces, providing airlift operations and conducting Integrated Combat Turns in a simulated deployed environment.
|05.04.2021
|05.06.2021 20:07
|B-Roll
|793821
|210504-F-KQ249-3415
|DOD_108326845
|00:07:29
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US
|2
|2
This work, ROCKI 21-02 integrates with AGILE FLAG 21-2 (B-Roll), by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
