    AZNG assists active component with vaccinations of service members and dependents

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Air National Guard members with the 162nd Medical Squadron partners with the 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to service members and military dependents at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz. May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793820
    VIRIN: 210506-A-UN281-004
    PIN: 31
    Filename: DOD_108326844
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, AZNG assists active component with vaccinations of service members and dependents, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

