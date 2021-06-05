AZNG assists active component with vaccinations of service members and dependents

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona Air National Guard members with the 162nd Medical Squadron partners with the 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to service members and military dependents at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz. May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder