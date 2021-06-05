AZNG assists active component with vaccinations of service members and dependents

Arizona Air National Guard members with the 162nd Medical Squadron partners with the 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to service members and military dependents at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz. May 6, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793820
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-UN281-004
|PIN:
|31
|Filename:
|DOD_108326844
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
