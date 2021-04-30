Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Post

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    This video focuses on the Command Post mission at Kunsan Air Base, and how they interact with emergency services. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Baylee Yassu)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 21:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793819
    VIRIN: 210430-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108326843
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Command Post, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base

    Kunsan

    First Responders

    Command Post

    Securtity Forces

    Emergency Actions Controller

    Fire
    First Responders
    Command Post
    AFN Kunsan
    Securtity Forces
    Emergency Actions Controller

