    60th Aerial Port Squadron Time Lapse

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A time lapse of Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron April 28-30 at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 19:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 793817
    VIRIN: 210506-F-UO290-1004
    Filename: DOD_108326784
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    Warehouse
    time lapse
    Timelapse
    60th APS
    Port Dawgs
    USAID
    APS
    Cargo
    Shipping

