A time lapse of Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron April 28-30 at Travis Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 19:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|793817
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-UO290-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108326784
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 60th Aerial Port Squadron Time Lapse, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
