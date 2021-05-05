Makin Island Underway

210505-N-NY430-2001
GULF OF ALASKA (May 5, 2021) – U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, take off then land on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|05.05.2021
|05.06.2021 18:33
|B-Roll
|793811
|210505-N-NY430-2001
|DOD_108326661
|00:01:07
|GULF OF ALASKA
|4
|4
