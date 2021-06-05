Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis transits to Newport News Shipyard

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Lt.j.g. Alexander Fairbanks 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Video from the livestream of USS John C. Stennis beginning its transit to Newport News for scheduled RCOH.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 17:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793804
    VIRIN: 210506-N-AD347-514
    Filename: DOD_108326635
    Length: 00:24:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis transits to Newport News Shipyard, by LTJG Alexander Fairbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stennis RCOH

