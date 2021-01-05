Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG 29th Infantry Division Departs for Deployment (B-Roll)

    TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Maryland Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division detachments say goodbye to friends and family as they depart for a deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The location of this video was taken in Towson, Maryland, on May 1, 2021. More than 500 soldiers from Maryland, and Virginia, will serve on this 10-month deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793796
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108326555
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: TOWSON, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    29th Infantry Division
    Chazz Kibler

