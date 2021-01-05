MDNG 29th Infantry Division Departs for Deployment (B-Roll)

Members of the Maryland Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division detachments say goodbye to friends and family as they depart for a deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The location of this video was taken in Towson, Maryland, on May 1, 2021. More than 500 soldiers from Maryland, and Virginia, will serve on this 10-month deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793796
|VIRIN:
|210501-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108326555
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|TOWSON, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
