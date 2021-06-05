171 ARW Change of Command

171st Air Refueling Wing Change of Command from Col. Mark Goodwill to Col. Raymond Hyland, May 6, 2021 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793791
|VIRIN:
|210506-Z-EY983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108326528
|Length:
|00:32:45
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
