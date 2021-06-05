Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    171 ARW Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    171st Air Refueling Wing Change of Command from Col. Mark Goodwill to Col. Raymond Hyland, May 6, 2021 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793791
    VIRIN: 210506-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108326528
    Length: 00:32:45
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171 ARW Change of Command, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Air Force
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT