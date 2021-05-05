BROLL: Members of the 63rd Civil Support Team, Oklahoma National Guard, partner with first responders as part of a 72-hour field exercise in Altus, Oklahoma, May 4-6, 2021.
This multi-day training event is one of several exercise scheduled around the state this year designed to test Guard members, emergency management personnel and first responders ability to quickly work to together during natural and man-made disasters. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Leanna Maschino)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793773
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-NK138-116
|Filename:
|DOD_108326429
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Civil Support Team trains with City of Altus, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
