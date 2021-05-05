Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    63rd Civil Support Team trains with City of Altus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    BROLL: Members of the 63rd Civil Support Team, Oklahoma National Guard, partner with first responders as part of a 72-hour field exercise in Altus, Oklahoma, May 4-6, 2021.

    This multi-day training event is one of several exercise scheduled around the state this year designed to test Guard members, emergency management personnel and first responders ability to quickly work to together during natural and man-made disasters. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Leanna Maschino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793773
    VIRIN: 210505-A-NK138-116
    Filename: DOD_108326429
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Civil Support Team trains with City of Altus, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    63rd Civil Support Team trains with City of Altus

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    OKGuard
    63rdCST
    63rdCST_Altus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT