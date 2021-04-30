Part two of three of the 19th Airlift Wing completing Phase 1 of ROCKI 21-02 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 28-30, 2021. Phase 1 of the exercise tested the wing’s ability to assemble, assess and deploy nearly 300 personnel to a simulated combat environment.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793771
|VIRIN:
|210430-F-XY725-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108326403
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROCKI 21-02 B-Roll Stringer (2 of 3), by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
