24th SOW dedicates training facility in honor of fallen STO

A Special Tactics Training Squadron facility is dedicated in honor U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Roland during a ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 6, 2021. Roland, a special tactics officer who died in combat near Camp Antonik, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2015, sacrificed his life protecting his team during an insider attack. The newly named Roland Field Leadership Training Complex serves to train and assess STOs like Roland as well as inspire future generations of Special Tactics leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington and Senior Airman Nathan LeVang)
