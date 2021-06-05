24th SOW dedicates training facility in honor of fallen STO

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/793769" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Special Tactics Training Squadron facility is dedicated in honor U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Roland during a ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 6, 2021. Roland, a special tactics officer who died in combat near Camp Antonik, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2015, sacrificed his life protecting his team during an insider attack. The newly named Roland Field Leadership Training Complex serves to train and assess STOs like Roland as well as inspire future generations of Special Tactics leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington and Senior Airman Nathan LeVang)