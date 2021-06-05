Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24th SOW dedicates training facility in honor of fallen STO

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A Special Tactics Training Squadron facility is dedicated in honor U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Roland during a ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 6, 2021. Roland, a special tactics officer who died in combat near Camp Antonik, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2015, sacrificed his life protecting his team during an insider attack. The newly named Roland Field Leadership Training Complex serves to train and assess STOs like Roland as well as inspire future generations of Special Tactics leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edward Coddington and Senior Airman Nathan LeVang)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793769
    VIRIN: 210506-F-TK526-1001
    Filename: DOD_108326387
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 24th SOW dedicates training facility in honor of fallen STO, by SrA Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    Special Tactics
    STTS
    Renaming
    24 SOW
    Capt. Mathew Roland

