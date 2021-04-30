Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCKI 21-02 B-Roll Stringer (1 of 3)

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Part one of three of the 19th Airlift Wing completing phase one of ROCKI 21-02 at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 28-30, 2021. Phase one of ROCKI 21-02 tested the wing’s ability to assemble, assess and deploy nearly 300 personnel to a simulated combat environment.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793768
    VIRIN: 210430-F-XY725-1001
    Filename: DOD_108326376
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROCKI 21-02 B-Roll Stringer (1 of 3), by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    MCA
    19th Airlift Wing
    ROCKI 21-02

