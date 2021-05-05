Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Milestone: Guard vaccinates over 10 million people

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard recently achieved a milestone of administering over 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 14,000 Guard members are currently on duty supporting vaccination efforts at 805 sites. They are currently vaccinating over 135,000 civilians each day. 

    This work, COVID-19 Milestone: Guard vaccinates over 10 million people, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    COVID-19

