The National Guard recently achieved a milestone of administering over 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 14,000 Guard members are currently on duty supporting vaccination efforts at 805 sites. They are currently vaccinating over 135,000 civilians each day.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 19:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793741
|VIRIN:
|200506-A-TA175-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108326117
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Milestone: Guard vaccinates over 10 million people, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
