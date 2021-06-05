British cargo ship HURST POINT arrived at the port of Zadar, Croatia, May 5, 2021. Multinational forces offloaded 300 pieces of equipment to be transported to Slunj Training Area for future exercises. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793708
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-FL671-715
|Filename:
|DOD_108325499
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ZADAR, HR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, British cargo ship arrives in Zadar, Croatia, by PV2 Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
