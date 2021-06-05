Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Meredith wishes her mom a Happy Mother's Day from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl Germany
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 13:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|793704
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-GW628-153
|Filename:
|DOD_108325435
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
