AFDP-1:Who We Are

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks about who we are as United States Air Force airmen and how those values are foundational to Air Force Doctrine Publication-1. For more information, to include the full AFDP-1, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/2581653/air-force-rewrites-basic-doctrine-focuses-on-mission-command-airpower-evolution/.