AFDP-1:Who We Are

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks about who we are as United States Air Force airmen and how those values are foundational to Air Force Doctrine Publication-1. For more information, to include the full AFDP-1, visit https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/News/Display/Article/2581653/air-force-rewrites-basic-doctrine-focuses-on-mission-command-airpower-evolution/.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 13:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|793700
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108325320
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
