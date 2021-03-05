Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48FW brings multi-capable Airmen to Poland

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48th Fighter Wing Multi-capable Airmen brought ACE capabilities to exercise Agile Liberty in Poland. Training with joint and combined allies and partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept, increases the 48th Fighter Wing’s lethality, and enhances interoperability; allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793696
    VIRIN: 210506-F-ZB805-0057
    Filename: DOD_108325213
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48FW brings multi-capable Airmen to Poland, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Interoperability
    Multinational exercise
    Operational readiness exercise
    Combat Support Training
    Multi-capable Airmen

