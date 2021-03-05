48th Fighter Wing Multi-capable Airmen brought ACE capabilities to exercise Agile Liberty in Poland. Training with joint and combined allies and partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept, increases the 48th Fighter Wing’s lethality, and enhances interoperability; allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793696
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-ZB805-0057
|Filename:
|DOD_108325213
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 48FW brings multi-capable Airmen to Poland, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
