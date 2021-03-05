48FW brings multi-capable Airmen to Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



48th Fighter Wing Multi-capable Airmen brought ACE capabilities to exercise Agile Liberty in Poland. Training with joint and combined allies and partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept, increases the 48th Fighter Wing’s lethality, and enhances interoperability; allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense.