Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fires Shock kick off MLRS LFX B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, Estonia – U.S. Army Soldiers from B Battery, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and United Kingdom soldiers from the Royal Horse Artillery conduct a Multiple Launch Rocket System live fire exercise here on May 5, 2021. This live fire exercise was the kick-off event for Fires Shock, a series of exercises designed to enhance readiness and interoperability by providing credible, long-range precision fires at any given time. This portion of Fires Shock was in support of Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793683
    VIRIN: 210505-A-OE370-041
    Filename: DOD_108324958
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: TAPA, EE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fires Shock kick off MLRS LFX B-Roll, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    FieldArtillery
    DefenderEurope
    41stFAB
    FiresShock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT