    B-Roll

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    05.05.2021

    Video by Spc. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepare and conduct operations during a Live Fire Exercise to kick off Fires Shock in support with Swift Response, a series of fires exercises in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21, Tapa Central Training Area, Estonia, May 5, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics tot the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793677
    VIRIN: 210505-A-BA691-0006
    Filename: DOD_108324739
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: TAPA, EE 

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    FieldArtillery
    DefenderEurope
    41stFAB
    FiresShock

