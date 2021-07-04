39th Strategic Signal Battalion CBRN defense training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion train on how to decontaminate their hands face and equipment during the unit’s yearly Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 8, 2021. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures, the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier)