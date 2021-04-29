Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Bavaria Shows Care for Frontline Workers

    BY, GERMANY

    04.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    USO Bavaria treats front line workers with ice cream, prizes and fun! The USO team showed up in their European Expeditionary Vehicle (AKA EEV).
    Health professionals continue to serve the community through on going medical support.

    This video was filmed on April 29, 2021.
    Produced by SGT Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria

    Lower third information:

    @00:13
    Ceylena Addison – Area Programs Coordinator USO Bavaria

    @00:40
    1LT David Audet – Executive Officer US Army Health Clinic Vilseck

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793673
    VIRIN: 210429-A-PD715-967
    Filename: DOD_108324285
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BY, DE

    TAGS

    Germany
    USO
    Army
    AFN Bavaria
    Brian Moody
    Frontline Workers

