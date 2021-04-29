USO Bavaria treats front line workers with ice cream, prizes and fun! The USO team showed up in their European Expeditionary Vehicle (AKA EEV).
Health professionals continue to serve the community through on going medical support.
This video was filmed on April 29, 2021.
Produced by SGT Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:13
Ceylena Addison – Area Programs Coordinator USO Bavaria
@00:40
1LT David Audet – Executive Officer US Army Health Clinic Vilseck
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 09:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793673
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-PD715-967
|Filename:
|DOD_108324285
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USO Bavaria Shows Care for Frontline Workers, by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT