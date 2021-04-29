USO Bavaria Shows Care for Frontline Workers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USO Bavaria treats front line workers with ice cream, prizes and fun! The USO team showed up in their European Expeditionary Vehicle (AKA EEV).

Health professionals continue to serve the community through on going medical support.



This video was filmed on April 29, 2021.

Produced by SGT Brian Moody, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:13

Ceylena Addison – Area Programs Coordinator USO Bavaria



@00:40

1LT David Audet – Executive Officer US Army Health Clinic Vilseck