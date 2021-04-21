NATO Allied Land Command hosts virtual LC3

NATO LANDCOM hosts the 18th LANDCOM Corps Commanders' Conference on 21 April, 2021, at its headquarters in Izmir, Turkey. The virtual event allows leadership through the NATO land forces command structure to build coherency, capability and capacity through formal and informal briefings and discussion.
Recently reactivated US Army V Corps (Fifth Corps) split stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Poland, also attended the conference in an effort to strengthen their capabilities and ties to NATO.
The event is traditionally an in-person, multi-day conference adapted into a virtual event to ensure safety of participants and maximum participation as COVID-19 continues to affect travel.
