    NATO Allied Land Command hosts virtual LC3

    35, TURKEY

    04.21.2021

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries, Lt. Col. Travis Dettmer and OR-7 David Vivar

    NATO-Allied Land Command (LANDCOM)

    NATO LANDCOM hosts the 18th LANDCOM Corps Commanders' Conference on 21 April, 2021, at its headquarters in Izmir, Turkey. The virtual event allows leadership through the NATO land forces command structure to build coherency, capability and capacity through formal and informal briefings and discussion.

    Recently reactivated US Army V Corps (Fifth Corps) split stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Poland, also attended the conference in an effort to strengthen their capabilities and ties to NATO.

    The event is traditionally an in-person, multi-day conference adapted into a virtual event to ensure safety of participants and maximum participation as COVID-19 continues to affect travel.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 07:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793670
    VIRIN: 210421-A-MG761-425
    Filename: DOD_108324045
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 35, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Allied Land Command hosts virtual LC3, by MAJ Brian Andries, LTC Travis Dettmer and OR-7 David Vivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    V Corps
    LANDCOM

