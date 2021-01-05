Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Pen Fest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kunsan Air Base hosted load crews from across the Korean Peninsula in the annual Pen Fest load crew competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793669
    VIRIN: 210501-F-RX291-001
    Filename: DOD_108323986
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Pen Fest, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    ROKAF
    U.S. Air Force
    7th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT