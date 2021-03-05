Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors arrive in Cold Bay, Alaska for Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210503-M-PQ459-1001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 3, 2021) – U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrive in Cold Bay, Alaska on MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 06:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793664
    VIRIN: 210503-M-PQ459-1001
    Filename: DOD_108323962
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines, Sailors arrive in Cold Bay, Alaska for Northern Edge 2021, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    MV22B
    VMM 164
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

