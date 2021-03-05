video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Flight and the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit's Ghost Team trained alongside Marines from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 3, 2021. The joint training used the Helicopter Expedient Refueling System, which utilizes collapsible fuel bladders for refueling in forward operating stations and remote sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)