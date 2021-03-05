Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Flight and the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit's Ghost Team trained alongside Marines from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 3, 2021. The joint training used the Helicopter Expedient Refueling System, which utilizes collapsible fuel bladders for refueling in forward operating stations and remote sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 07:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793662
|VIRIN:
|210503-F-ZJ963-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108323888
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
