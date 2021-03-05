Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE BROLL

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Flight and the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit's Ghost Team trained alongside Marines from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 3, 2021. The joint training used the Helicopter Expedient Refueling System, which utilizes collapsible fuel bladders for refueling in forward operating stations and remote sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 07:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793662
    VIRIN: 210503-F-ZJ963-1001
    Filename: DOD_108323888
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    refueling
    ACE
    joint training
    HERS
    Indo-PACOM

