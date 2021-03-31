Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18 LRS Ground Transportation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Social Media video of 18 LRS conducting training and qualifications with their vehicles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 01:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 793645
    VIRIN: 210506-F-VL625-001
    Filename: DOD_108323729
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 LRS Ground Transportation, by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    KadenaAirBase
    18LRS
    Indo-Pacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT