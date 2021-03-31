Social Media video of 18 LRS conducting training and qualifications with their vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 01:33
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|793645
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-VL625-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108323729
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18 LRS Ground Transportation, by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT