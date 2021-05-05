Andersen AFB hosts Exercise Dragon Forge 2021

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, participate in Exercise Dragon Forge on Northwest Field from April 3-23, 2021. This exercise is a combat skills training course that prepares participants to deploy to austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Helena Owens)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 04:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793637
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-TB767-608
|Filename:
|DOD_108323506
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
