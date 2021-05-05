Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Andersen AFB hosts Exercise Dragon Forge 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YIGO, GUAM

    05.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Helena Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, participate in Exercise Dragon Forge on Northwest Field from April 3-23, 2021. This exercise is a combat skills training course that prepares participants to deploy to austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 04:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793637
    VIRIN: 210505-F-TB767-608
    Filename: DOD_108323506
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: YIGO, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB hosts Exercise Dragon Forge 2021, by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat skills training
    Andersen Air Force Base
    3N0X6
    Dragon Forge 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT