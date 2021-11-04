Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2021

    WY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    A highlight of Wyoming Army National Guard's Best Warrior Competition, featuring interviews from the competitors and video and photos of all the action. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    Additional credit:
    1 photo courtesy of 2nd Lt. Jamie Bridenstine
    1 video clip courtesy of Staff Sgt. Spencer Muller

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793624
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-GK683-999
    Filename: DOD_108323340
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: WY, US

    TAGS

    Wyoming Army National Guard
    best warrior competition
    warrior tasks and drills
    soldiers
    defense

