U.S. Air Force medics from the 354th Medical Group gain familiarization on the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, software May 4, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, in order to enhance the team's effectiveness providing medical treatment in austere environments like those encountered by U.S. Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines during the joint field training exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21).NE21 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to provided high-end, realistic war fighter training, develop and improve joint interoperability, and enhance the combat readiness of participating forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt Haley Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 02:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793615
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-MQ811-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108323275
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Northern Edge test of Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit pt. 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT