Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll of a C-5M Super Galaxy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Interior and exterior shots of a C-5M Super Galaxy May 5, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793594
    VIRIN: 210505-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_108323081
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of a C-5M Super Galaxy, by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    B-Roll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT