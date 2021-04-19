Guardian Response 2021

U.S. Army Cpl. Timothy Bethune, the signal and communications subject matter expert assigned to B Co. 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Sustainment Brigade, 53rd Troop Command, explains the role that his company played at Regional Support Camp Nighthawk, Nineveh, Ind., April 19, 2021. NY National Guard Soldiers provide operational and logistical support to other state National Guard battalions during the Guardian Response Exercise 21 Indiana. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
04.19.2021
05.05.2021
B-Roll
CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
