    Guardian Response 2021

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Cpl. Timothy Bethune, the signal and communications subject matter expert assigned to B Co. 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 369th Sustainment Brigade, 53rd Troop Command, explains the role that his company played at Regional Support Camp Nighthawk, Nineveh, Ind., April 19, 2021. NY National Guard Soldiers provide operational and logistical support to other state National Guard battalions during the Guardian Response Exercise 21 Indiana. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793584
    VIRIN: 210419-A-RV314-909
    Filename: DOD_108323029
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 2021, by SGT Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    369th Sustainment Brigade
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command
    Guardian Response 21

