    34th Fighter Generation Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    MT. HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    388th Fighter Wing

    The 34th Fighter Squadron and 34th Fighter Generation Squadron conducted an Agile Combat Employment Exercise, at Mt. Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 27th-30th. During this exercise, Airmen from the 34th FGS flew to Mt. Home AFB, on a C-17 with all of their required gear and equipment, to simulate flying into unfamiliar locations while performing rapid cargo download and upload to recover, fuel, and launch F-35s without persistent ground personnel or equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 793582
    VIRIN: 210428-F-PG806-1001
    Filename: DOD_108323007
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MT. HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    lightning
    Maintenance
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    388FW

