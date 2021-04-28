34th Fighter Generation Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 34th Fighter Squadron and 34th Fighter Generation Squadron conducted an Agile Combat Employment Exercise, at Mt. Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 27th-30th. During this exercise, Airmen from the 34th FGS flew to Mt. Home AFB, on a C-17 with all of their required gear and equipment, to simulate flying into unfamiliar locations while performing rapid cargo download and upload to recover, fuel, and launch F-35s without persistent ground personnel or equipment.