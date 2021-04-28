The 34th Fighter Squadron and 34th Fighter Generation Squadron conducted an Agile Combat Employment Exercise, at Mt. Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 27th-30th. During this exercise, Airmen from the 34th FGS flew to Mt. Home AFB, on a C-17 with all of their required gear and equipment, to simulate flying into unfamiliar locations while performing rapid cargo download and upload to recover, fuel, and launch F-35s without persistent ground personnel or equipment.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|793582
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-PG806-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108323007
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MT. HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
34th Fighter Generation Squadron completes Agile Combat Employment exercise
