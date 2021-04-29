Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    470th MCT Conducts Humvee Egress Assistance Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the Elwood, Illinois-based 470th Movement Control Battalion completed the Humvee Egress Assistance Training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, April 29, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793579
    VIRIN: 210429-A-HV276-001
    Filename: DOD_108322972
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: ELWOOD, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 470th MCT Conducts Humvee Egress Assistance Training, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    HEAT
    Fort McCoy
    103rd ESC
    dvidsdaily
    470th MCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT