    How U.S. Marines Move Mass Amounts of Equipment | Dynamic Cape 21.1

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Cpl. Seaira Moore 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Cpl. Seaira Moore spent a week following U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group and II Marine Expeditionary Force as they offloaded equipment from the USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK-3009) at the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina and brought the equipment to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This was part of Dynamic Cape 21.1, which is a command and control exercise simulating a contested environment to enhance operational readiness between II MEF, partner nations and other Department of Defense entities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Seaira Moore)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 793574
    VIRIN: 210504-M-EC090-1001
    Filename: DOD_108322926
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

