How U.S. Marines Move Mass Amounts of Equipment | Dynamic Cape 21.1

Cpl. Seaira Moore spent a week following U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group and II Marine Expeditionary Force as they offloaded equipment from the USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK-3009) at the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina and brought the equipment to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This was part of Dynamic Cape 21.1, which is a command and control exercise simulating a contested environment to enhance operational readiness between II MEF, partner nations and other Department of Defense entities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Seaira Moore)