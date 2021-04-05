How U.S. Marines Move Mass Amounts of Equipment | Dynamic Cape 21.1

Cpl. Seaira Moore spent a week following U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group and II Marine Expeditionary Force as they offloaded equipment from the USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK-3009) at the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina and brought the equipment to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This was part of Dynamic Cape 21.1, which is a command and control exercise simulating a contested environment to enhance operational readiness between II MEF, partner nations and other Department of Defense entities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Seaira Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 19:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|793574
|VIRIN:
|210504-M-EC090-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108322926
|Length:
|00:08:55
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT