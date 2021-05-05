Hornsby The Bull, the Tulsa Driller’s mascot, tours the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 5, 2021. Sailors assigned to the Naval Medical Readiness training Command San Diego will support daily vaccination operations at the Tulsa CVC. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 19:39
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|793573
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-ID763-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108322855
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hornsby The Bull Tours the Tulsa Community Vaccination Center, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
