    Hornsby The Bull Tours the Tulsa Community Vaccination Center

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Hornsby The Bull, the Tulsa Driller’s mascot, tours the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 5, 2021. Sailors assigned to the Naval Medical Readiness training Command San Diego will support daily vaccination operations at the Tulsa CVC. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 19:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 793573
    VIRIN: 210505-A-ID763-003
    Filename: DOD_108322855
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    TAGS

    Navy
    Tulsa Drillers
    Covid
    Tulsa CVC

