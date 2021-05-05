ANG paint facility completes P-47 scheme on Thunderbolt II

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air National Guard paint facility in Sioux City, Iowa completed painted a unique World War II heritage paint scheme on a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II from the Idaho Air National Guard that was revealed this week.



The design on the A-10 was requested by the 124th Fighter Wing of the Idaho ANG in order to celebrate the unit's 75th anniversary.



Following the 2nd World War many active flying units remained in service but were renumbered as they were reassigned to units of the National Guard.

The heritage scheme on the Idaho Air Guard A-10 is designed to replicate the paint as it appeared on the original P-47 Thunderbolt of the units predecessor, the 405th Fighter Squadron while the unit was based in Western France in 1944.



The paint details include a white nose, U.S. Air Force roundels on the fuselage and wing, along with D-Day Invasion stripes all painted over an olive drab base coat. The "8N" on the side of the aircraft indicates the aircraft code of the 405th Fighter Squadron as it appeared in 1944.



Units of the Air Force and Air National Guard can get permission to temporarily paint non-standard markings on aircraft as part of unit heritage and moral.