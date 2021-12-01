Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurses Week Profiles: U.S. Army Capt. Gladys Kipsang

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Nurses Week is celebrated May 6 to 12 each year, and the pandemic has spotlighted the integral role nurses play. At Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Critical Care Nurse Capt. Gladys Kipsang, reflects on her deployment to a U.S. city earlier this year as part of the Army’s COVID-19 response to reinforce nursing staff in communities overwhelmed by the pandemic.

    This work, Nurses Week Profiles: U.S. Army Capt. Gladys Kipsang, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

