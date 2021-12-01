Nurses Week Profiles: U.S. Army Capt. Gladys Kipsang

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nurses Week is celebrated May 6 to 12 each year, and the pandemic has spotlighted the integral role nurses play. At Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Critical Care Nurse Capt. Gladys Kipsang, reflects on her deployment to a U.S. city earlier this year as part of the Army’s COVID-19 response to reinforce nursing staff in communities overwhelmed by the pandemic.