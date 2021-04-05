Nurses Week is celebrated May 6 to 12 each year, and the pandemic has spotlighted the integral role nurses play. At Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Nurse Capt. Joseph Keck, clinical nurse officer in charge of the Intensive Care Unit, reflects on serving as a nurse this past year when he was among the first Soldiers deployed as part of the Army’s COVID-19 response to reinforce nursing staff in communities overwhelmed by COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 16:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793554
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-OT285-706
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108322489
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nurses Week Profile: Capt. Joseph Keck, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
