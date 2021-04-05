Nurses Week Profile: Capt. Joseph Keck

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nurses Week is celebrated May 6 to 12 each year, and the pandemic has spotlighted the integral role nurses play. At Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Nurse Capt. Joseph Keck, clinical nurse officer in charge of the Intensive Care Unit, reflects on serving as a nurse this past year when he was among the first Soldiers deployed as part of the Army’s COVID-19 response to reinforce nursing staff in communities overwhelmed by COVID-19.