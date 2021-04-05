Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nurses Week Profile: Capt. Joseph Keck

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Nurses Week is celebrated May 6 to 12 each year, and the pandemic has spotlighted the integral role nurses play. At Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Nurse Capt. Joseph Keck, clinical nurse officer in charge of the Intensive Care Unit, reflects on serving as a nurse this past year when he was among the first Soldiers deployed as part of the Army’s COVID-19 response to reinforce nursing staff in communities overwhelmed by COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 16:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 793554
    VIRIN: 210504-A-OT285-706
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108322489
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nurses Week Profile: Capt. Joseph Keck, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BACH
    MEDCOM DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT