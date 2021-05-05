The Howard University ROTC Commissioning Ceremony serves to celebrate and recognize both Army, Air Force and Space Force Cadets. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley delivers the keynote speech.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 15:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|793497
|Filename:
|DOD_108322309
|Length:
|01:03:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Howard University ROTC Commissioning Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT