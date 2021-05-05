Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Howard University ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    The Howard University ROTC Commissioning Ceremony serves to celebrate and recognize both Army, Air Force and Space Force Cadets. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley delivers the keynote speech.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 15:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 793497
    Filename: DOD_108322309
    Length: 01:03:01
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    ROTC
    Howard University
    Mark A. Milley
    Howard University ROTC

