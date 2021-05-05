Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New York Mets - MLB Shout out 2021 - SrA Jesse Boyce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    MLB Shout Out for New York Mets. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 15:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 793495
    VIRIN: 210505-F-MO780-9001
    Filename: DOD_108322303
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: WARWICK, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Mets - MLB Shout out 2021 - SrA Jesse Boyce, by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shout-out
    Sports
    MLB
    New York Mets
    MLB2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT