U.S equipment leaves for training area

U.S. Soldiers transport military vehicles and equipment from Zuminek Air Base in Croatia to Slunj Training Area for future multinational training events in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allied and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/Defendereurope.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 17:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|793492
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-FL671-683
|Filename:
|DOD_108322269
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ZADAR, HR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
