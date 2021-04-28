U.S. Cpt. Matthew Golden, Training and Operations Officer, 15th Engineer Battalion, talks about what the unit is doing for DEFENDER-Europe 21 at Krivolak, North Macedonia, April 28, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21, an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 10:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|793448
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-JA380-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108321830
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|MK
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT