U.S. Army 1st Lt. Erika Blevins, Executive Officer, assigned to 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, talks about what her unit is doing during DEFENDER-Europe 21 at Krivolak North Macedonia, April 30, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21, an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 10:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|793442
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-JA380-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108321823
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|MK
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT