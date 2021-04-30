Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DEFENDER-Europe 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    04.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Erika Blevins, Executive Officer, assigned to 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, talks about what her unit is doing during DEFENDER-Europe 21 at Krivolak North Macedonia, April 30, 2021. DEFENDER-Europe 21, an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 10:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 793442
    VIRIN: 210429-A-JA380-0001
    Filename: DOD_108321823
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th Engineer Battalion
    AFN Europe
    NATO Allies
    Sgt. Craig Jensen
    DEFENDER-EUROPE 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT